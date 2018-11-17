News
35-year old man jumps off Yerevan bridge
35-year old man jumps off Yerevan bridge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Another suicide case was registered in Yerevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call on Saturday afternoon.

The body was reportedly found under the Davtashen Bridge, shamshyan.com reported.

According to preliminary data, Arthur Kocharyan, a 35-year-old son of the former head of the Armenian Ara village, committed suicide. Relatives of the deceased, who arrived at the scene, said that the man had called his wife before the suicide and warned he was going to throw himself off the bridge. 
