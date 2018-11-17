News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 18
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Saudi women launch protest against abaya
Saudi women launch protest against abaya
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society

Women in Saudi Arabia have launched a protest against the abaya, a full-length robe worn by some Muslim women, by wearing the garment inside out, Independent reported.

A traditional abaya is black and covers the entire body, leaving the head, feet and hands visible.

Earlier this year, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman stated that women in the country need not feel obliged to wear the abaya, as long as they dress in a “decent and respectful” manner.

“The laws are very clear and stipulated in the laws of sharia [Islamic law]: that women wear decent, respectful clothing, like men,” Mr Salman said in an interview with CBS.

“This, however, does not particularly specify a black abaya or a black head cover. The decision is entirely left for women to decide what type of decent and respectful attire she chooses to wear.”

However, many women in the country have stated that they still feel required to wear the Islamic garment, which is why the “inside-out abaya” movement came about.

“Because #Saudi feminists are endlessly creative, they come up with [a] new form of protest and given it [the] hashtag ‘inside-out abaya’,” activist Nora Abdulkarim tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news