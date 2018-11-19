Armenia new banknotes to be put into circulation as of Thursday (VIDEO)

YEREVAN – On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s national currency, the dram, the third generation banknotes will be gradually put into circulation in the country, as of Thursday.
The new 1,000-dram banknote will be devoted to poet Paruyr Sevak, the 2,000-dram banknote—to chess Grandmaster Tigran Petrosian, the 5,000-dram banknote—to American Armenian writer William Saroyan, the 10,000-dram banknote—to composer and clergyman Komitas, the 20,000-dram banknote—to Russian Armenian painter Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky, and the 50,000-dram banknote—to Saint Gregory the Illuminator, the Central Bank of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The currently used banknotes will come out of circulation through natural wear and tear.
The dram was introduced in Armenia as of November 22, 1993.