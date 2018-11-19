Dollar continues to fall in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.09/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.63 from the previous business day in the country, press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 554.26 (up by AMD 3.55), that of one British pound totaled AMD 624.17 (up by AMD 2.64), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.37 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 222.79, AMD 19,064.56 and AMD 13,131.84, respectively.