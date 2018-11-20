News
Armenia acting PM comes to news conference wearing tie with national tricolors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I previously said that I’m wearing solely Armenian-made clothing, except for the tie which I couldn’t find as of that moment.

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who came to Tuesday’s press conference wearing a tie in the tricolors of the country’s national flag, stated the aforesaid at the start of this event.

“The [Armenian] manufacturers have responded,” he added. “And right before the press conference today, I received two [Armenian-made] ties, one of which I’m wearing to this press conference.”
