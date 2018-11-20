Armenia acting PM: I picture change in social condition with formula by which revolution happened

YEREVAN. – I picture the social condition’s and the economic change [in Armenia] with the formula with which the revolution happened.
The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted the above-said at his press conference on Tuesday.
“That is, there is no such matter which the government, or the prime minister, shall resolve alone; we need to resolve all matters together,” Pashinyan added. “We haven’t stopped the dialogue with the public, and we will continue [it].
“We picture the change in social condition [in the country] as follows: within the framework of promotion of work and creation of opportunities.”