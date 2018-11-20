News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM: I picture change in social condition with formula by which revolution happened
Armenia acting PM: I picture change in social condition with formula by which revolution happened
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – I picture the social condition’s and the economic change [in Armenia] with the formula with which the revolution happened. 

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted the above-said at his press conference on Tuesday.

“That is, there is no such matter which the government, or the prime minister, shall resolve alone; we need to resolve all matters together,” Pashinyan added. “We haven’t stopped the dialogue with the public, and we will continue [it].

“We picture the change in social condition [in the country] as follows: within the framework of promotion of work and creation of opportunities.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Philippines initiate talks for labor deal
According to the Philippine Embassy, an estimated 300 Filipinos currently reside in Armenia...
 Dollar continues to fall in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Armenia President, Italy military industry company CEO discuss prospects for cooperation
Armen Sarkissian is on a working visit to Italy…
 Dollar continues to “weaken” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country...
 EBRD representative to Armenia official: You can rely on us
The acting minister of economic development and investments received head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Resident Office in Armenia...
 ADB approves $50 million loan for Armenia
“ADB is committed to helping the Government of Armenia improve its economic growth…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news