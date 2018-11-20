US judge suspenses Trump’s decree on banning migrants from claiming asylum

San Francisco Federal Judge blocked the implementation of Trump’s decree on banning migrants who illegally cross the southern border. from claiming asylum, the Washington Post reported.
The Judge Jon Tigar ruled on a temporary ban, according to which the administration of US President Donald Trump will not be able to deny asylum to migrants as it violates the US law.
"Whatever the scope of the president's authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden," Judge Tigar added.
Trump signed the decree on November 9 to stop the migrant caravans moving towards the US.
According to estimates by the US Department of Homeland Security, about 6,000 people seeking asylum in the United States have already accumulated in Mexico near the border.