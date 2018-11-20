News
Tuesday
November 20
Mogherini: EU is not and will not become military alliance
Mogherini: EU is not and will not become military alliance
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

EU will never be transformed into a military alliance. This is what High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini stated during a press conference in Brussels, commenting on the possibility of the creation of a joint European army, Sputnik reported.

"The European Union won't turn into a military allliance. There is no competition with NATO," she said.

"We are not building a European army, nobody is talking about a European army here. We are investing to be more reliable and more active security "suppliers" in the region and around the world," Mogherini noted.

On November 6, appearing on Europe 1 radio program, French President Emmanuel Macron called for setting up a European army that would function independently from the US. He called attention to the fact that France had recently faced multiple attempts by outside forces to meddle in its domestic affairs and cyber space. In particular, the French president mentioned threats allegedly originating from China, Russia, and the United States.
