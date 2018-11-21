News
Investigative committee releases footage from scene of Armenian’s death in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents


The Investigative Committee of Russia has released a footage from Moscow International airport where an Armenian man had been found dead on the runway, RBC reported.

The Investigative Committee found parts from the man's coat and a shoelace among the fragments scattered on the runway.

According to Mash TV Channel, at about 6:00 pm the Armenian citizen arrived at airport. The man has been escorted by police to the boarding gate, but then walked away instead of boarding a bus to the plane.

The Investigative Committee establishes the circumstances of the accident. A pre-investigation check is conducted; the initiation of a criminal case has not been reported yet.

As reported earlier, the Armenian embassy in Moscow confirmed reports on the death of Armenia national Yepremyan A. (born in 1993) as a result of the accident on the runway of Sheremetyevo International Airport.

“The diplomatic mission was informed by Russia’s investigative committee that the investigation into the reasons of the accident continues. The embassy is in contact with the relevant agencies of Russia. The additional information will be provided later,” the embassy said in a statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
