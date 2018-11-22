Erdogan blames 'Hungarian Jew Soros' for 2013 protests

Erdogan’s verbal attack directed at the left-wing billionaire investor resembles statements previously made by Hungarian authorities, with the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban vigorously accusing George Soros of ruining Hungarian identity and even initiating the so-called "Stop Soros" set of laws to offset Soros’ activities, Sputnik reported.
In a speech to local officials on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused leftist Hungarian-US donor George Soros of providing assistance to jailed Turkish activist Osman Kavala charged with attempts to overthrow the government.
He notably started with accusations against the campaigner himself, implicating him in financing the notorious Gezi Park protests in Istanbul in 2013, which were one of the biggest challenges during Erdogan’s term.
"There is a person who financed the terrorists in the Gezi events. Now he is behind bars," said Erdogan, referring to Kavala, but without calling him by his name.
Controversy over the issue has increased to a great extent in the last week after 14 Turkish academics and activists were detained on Friday over links to the jailed activist.
"And who is behind him? The famous Hungarian Jew Soros,” Erdogan continued, before adding in a most straight-forward way that the latter “sends people across the world to divide and tear up nations and uses the large amount of money he possesses to this effect.”