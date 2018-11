Huge explosions have been occurred as 11 buses had caught fire in London, the Telegraph reported.

According to local media, several loud bangs have been heard as the vehicles were engulfed on Thursday morning.

About 30 vehicles were transported to a safe area in order to put out the fire.

"Around 60 firefighters are dealing with a bus depot that is alight on Farnborough Hill, Orpington," the brigade said.