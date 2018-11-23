News
Newspaper: Armenia acting Culture Minister to bid farewell to her position
Newspaper: Armenia acting Culture Minister to bid farewell to her position
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It turns out everything is already decided at the “above,” with respect to the fate of Armenia’s acting Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts, Iravunk (Right) newspaper reported.

“According to the information which Iravunk has, in case of successfully holding the [forthcoming] snap parliamentary elections, the authorities have decided to first get rid of Lilit Makunts in the newly forming government.

“Moreover, they have in this position—according to themselves—a more prepared new candidate, who has already begun to study the domain.

“So, the last hope of L. Makunts remains to become an MP, and for which she has been nominated as a candidate,” Iravunk wrote.

Eleven political forces will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting in Armenia on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն
