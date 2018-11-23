Pashinyan makes donations from PM’s fund, personal funds to All-Armenian Fund

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the 21st annual telethon of Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday morning visited this fund’s office in capital city Yerevan.
Pashinyan donated to the fund AMD 1 million (approx. $2,060) from the Prime Minister’s fund, and AMD 500,000 (approx. $1,030) from his personal funds.
“The money [to be raised in this telethon] will be spent on the improvement of the important infrastructures and development projects in the Republic of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and the Republic of Armenia,” the acting PM also noted, in particular, live on air, and addressing the followers of Telethon 2018. “We need an exceptional nationwide consolidation. (…). Now there is that opportunity today, and there is no doubt that we will use that opportunity to create a truly united, free, and joyful Armenia.”
As reported earlier, total of $11,106,633 were pledged as donations to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund during its 12-hour Telethon 2018.