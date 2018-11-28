News
Wednesday
November 28
News
Police detain foreigner who illegally entered Armenia with false documents
Police detain foreigner who illegally entered Armenia with false documents
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The Police of Armenia received information that on October 7, Nibou Heven, a citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), had illegally entered Armenia from Zvartnots International Airport of capital city Yerevan, and with a fake DRC passport issued under the name Mike Ndjibou Muela.

According to the information received, he had destroyed this passport in Armenia, applied to the State Migration Service of Armenia with his birth certificate, and was issued an asylum seeker’s official document. 

On November 12, however, law enforcement officers detained this man and took him to a police station.

A criminal case has been filed.

An investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
