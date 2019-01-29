Johannes Hahn says they came to Armenia to hear what programs there are, to determine how they can help

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday received a delegation, led by the European Union (EU) Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn.
Sarkissian lauded the EU assistance to the democratic processes in Armenia and expressed the confidence that Hahn’s current visit to the country will have a positive impact on the further expansion of cooperation, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The EU commissioner, for his part, said they attach great importance to EU-Armenia relations and they have come to the country to hear what programs there are and to determine how they can help. In this connection, President Sarkissian suggested to focus especially on development of technology.
Also, Armen Sarkissian noted that his wish is that Armenia become a modern and dynamic country, and said they expect partners’ assistance as well as close cooperation with them.