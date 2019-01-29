News
Armenian Defense Minister receives Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District
Armenian Defense Minister receives Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan receives  the newly appointed Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District, Lieutenant General Alexey Avdeev and newly appointed Russian military attaché, Col. Andrey Grischuk, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

Davit Tonoyan congratulated Alexey Avdeev on his appointment and thanked him for participating in the events dedicated to the 27th anniversary of establishment of Armenia's Armed Forces.

The parties discussed the combat training programs of the Russian-Armenian "united group of troops"and the preparation for the drills.
