Armenia PM in Germany, official visit kicks off in Cologne

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Germany has kicked off in Cologne. The PM’s aircraft landed at the Cologne airport late Thursday evening, the Armenpress correspondent reported from this German city.
Pashinyan has a rather busy agenda, from early Thursday morning, with numerous meetings.
First, Pashinyan will meet with the KfW Ban Director for Eastern Europe, Olaf Zymelka, followed by a visit to the Cologne Technical University where he will meeting with the administration. The Cologne Technical University and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia are expected to sign a memorandum of cooperation. Also at the Cologne Technical University, the Prime Minister will deliver an address and, subsequently, he will respond to the queries to be posed by the students and faculty.
Next, the PM will visit the Cologne City Hall where he will meet with Mayor Henriette Reker.
Also, Stephan Holthoff-Pförtner, the North Rhine-Westphalia Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs, will host an official dinner in honor of Pashinyan.
Afterward, the Armenian premier will visit the Cologne Cathedral, and then the Primacy of the Diocese of Germany of the Armenian Apostolic Church where a meeting with the local Armenian community is scheduled.
On the same day, the Pashinyan-led Armenian delegation, which includes Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will head to the German capital city of Berlin. At the end of the day, a dinner with a group of German MPs is planned.
Nikol Pashinyan on Friday will have meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble.
The Armenian Prime Minister’s official visit to Germany will conclude on the same day.