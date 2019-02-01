News
Parliament speaker, Czech Ambassador discuss visa simplification between Armenia-EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan received Friday Czech Ambassador, Petr Mikyska, National Assembly’s press service reported.

According to Mirzoyan, Armenia fully understands the importance of developing relations, multifaceted cooperation and active contacts with the Czech Republic.

Highlighting the close cooperation of Armenian, Czech delegations at international platforms, Mirzoyan expressed hope that the friendship group formed in the newly elected parliament would soon contribute to further expansion of ties.

Mikyska handed over to Mirzoyan congratulatory letters from the chairs of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic in connection with his election as speaker.

Touching upon the development of bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary relations, Mr. Mikyska appreciated the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening the interaction of two friendly countries and expressed readiness to promote the implementation of mutually beneficial bilateral programs.

The sides also exchanged views on simplifying the process of granting EU visas to Armenian citizens.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
