Armenia president: As a state, as a nation we have no right to lag behind

“Our ideas and ability should precede our emotions, and we should make our country move in step with the world. The time is pushing us forward and indicates that as a state, as a nation we have no right to lag behind. We should take the course of progress with the unconditional respect towards our Constitution, with the great sense of responsibility towards the state on behalf of the public, civil society institutions, and all branches of power,” the message reads.