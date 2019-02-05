Sevan Startup Summit 2019: dates announced

YEREVAN. – The dates for Sevan Startup Summit have been announced. Tent camp business forum will be held from 28th of July to 4th of August. Over 1,000 entrepreneurs and business experts will gather at the shore of Lake Sevan, Armenia.

The aim of the Summit is to encourage innovative ideas as well as create a unique non-formal environment for the main stakeholders of the business world. During the seven days of the Summit the participants get a chance to take part in various workshops and discussions with influential and successful founders and business people. This year also the founders of successful startups will be invited to Armenia in order to share their experience and success stories with young entrepreneurs. It’s expected to host over 100 business experts and mentors.

The prize fund of Sevan Startup Summit 2019 will reach $100,000, and will be distributed between the winners of the pitching sessions. Over 10 venture funds will have their representatives in the Summit and representatives of famous international acceleration programs will attend the event.

Vahagn Raptan, the CEO at Seaside Startup Summit, has mentioned: “The Summit has already become one of the most awaited startup events not only in Armenia, but in international level. We try to engage more and more influential investment funds and successful entrepreneurs year by year. I’m proud to announce that this year besides the prize fund, also the guaranteed $100,000 investment fund will be provided by Seaside Startup Holdings.”

For the first time the Summit was held in 2016 in Armenia and by now over 2,000 entrepreneurs and startup founders took part in the Summit. The prize fund exceeds $150,000 and the investments of over $1,000,000 have been committed there. In 2018 the Summit was held three times: in United Arab Emirates, India and Armenia.

If you have a startup either in idea stage or seed stage and are looking for the grants, investments, meeting with business experts and gaining valuable connections, Sevan Startup Summit is the right event for you to attend. For taking part in the event register here: https://www.seasidestartupsummit.com/events/82 ․