Armenia Police chief attends Sasna Tsrer armed group’s court hearing

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan on Wednesday is in attendance at the court hearing into the case of the Sasna Tsrer armed group, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from the court.

Osipyan is an injured party in this criminal case.

Valeri Osipyan was kept hostage at the police patrol regiment building in capital city Yerevan for several days, and he was released solely after negotiations.

The police chief had told reporters that if he were summoned to court, he would go and maintain the testimony he had given during the investigation into this case.

In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group took over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan and held hostages, but later surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers, however, were killed during the two-week standoff.