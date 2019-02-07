News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

An inmate fell through the ceiling while trying to escape from a jail in Indiana, NY Times reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer posted on Facebook that 28-year-old Blaze Ayers bolted from officers and locked himself in a medical room on Monday. When officers got into the room, Ayers had made his way into the ceiling.

The sheriff says Ayers eventually fell through the ceiling and onto the floor of the jail's booking area. Officers used a stun gun to subdue him after he refused to surrender.

The sheriff says the attempted escape caused extensive damage to the ceiling.

Ayers was treated for minor injuries and is charged with attempted escape and criminal mischief.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia villager dies of carbon monoxide poisoning
No traces of violence were found on his body…
 Driver found dead inside car in Armenia’s Kotayk
According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there were no traces of violence on the body…
 Dead body found in Armenia’s Ijevan apartment
The resident of an apartment in Ijevan town…
 142 killed in Brazil mining dam collapse
The number of missing persons has dropped to 194…
 Armenians injured in Russia bus accident are discharged from hospital
Maria Arakelyan (born in 2008) and Sona Adamyan (born in 1988)…
 10 flights canceled in Russia’s Krasnodar, plane from Yerevan is at alternate airport
Due to fog at Krasnodar International Airport…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos