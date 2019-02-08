Russian border guards catch drug trafficker at Armenia checkpoint

Russian border guards at Armenia’s border have apprehended a drug trafficker, at the country’s border with Iran, press service of the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard Department in Armenia reported.
In the early morning hours on Tuesday, the department servicemen found 57 grams of narcotics—presumably opium raw material—while inspecting a truck that was crossing Armenia’s state border from Karchevan checkpoint in Syunik Province.
The truck driver, who is an Iranian citizen, was handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies.
Measures are taken to ascertain all the circumstances of this crime.