Group of 83 Armenian experts arrives in Syria for humanitarian mission

A group of 83 Armenian specialists has arrived in Syria's Aleppo for a humanitarian mission, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Armenian experts will carry out humanitarian activities related to mine clearance, providing medical services in Aleppo, exclusively in the areas where there are no military operations.
Armenian humanitarian deminers, doctors and their security personnel will provide assistance to the Syrian population, given serious humanitarian situation in Syria, especially Aleppo, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 2017 and 2018 and with written requests of Syria and taking into account the existence of a large Armenian community in Aleppo.
The issues of transportation of the Armenian experts to Syria is conduted with the support of the Russian side.