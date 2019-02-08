Armenian President meets with THALES executives in Paris

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Paris on a working visit, met with the executives of THALES – one of the leading aerospace companies in the world, led by Vice President Raphael Eskinazi, the Armenian President’s Office reported.

Continuing the discussions on the previous agreements, the interlocutors clarified , the company's vice-president and regional director, Poul Reme will visit Armenia that in late February to get acquainted with the opportunities of cooperation and to make proposals on the practical basis.

Underlining the importance of high technologies in Armenia's development, President Sarkissian said: "My aim is to make Armenia a modern country of technology".

He emphasized the role of modern technologies, in particular the role of modern artificial intelligence elements.