Palestinian detained for murder of Israeli young woman in Ramallah

Israeli security forces arrested the Palestinian for murder of an Israeli young woman, The Times of Israel reported.

The suspect was captured by anti-terrorist special forces during a night operation in the city of Ramallah - the actual capital of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

“The body of Ansbacher, an Israeli teen from the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, was found at Ein Yael, located south of Jerusalem late Thursday. Ein Yael lies between the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo and the West Bank village of Walaja.

The murder was described by Israeli authorities as brutal; Ansbacher was said to have been stabbed multiple times,” the source noted.

According to the police, the detainee is a Hebron resident and now is being interrogated.