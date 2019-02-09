News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 09
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Palestinian detained for murder of Israeli young woman in Ramallah
Palestinian detained for murder of Israeli young woman in Ramallah
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society, Incidents

Israeli security forces arrested the Palestinian for murder of an Israeli young woman, The Times of Israel reported.

The suspect was captured by anti-terrorist special forces during a night operation in the city of Ramallah - the actual capital of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

“The body of Ansbacher, an Israeli teen from the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, was found at Ein Yael, located south of Jerusalem late Thursday. Ein Yael lies between the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo and the West Bank village of Walaja. 

The murder was described by Israeli authorities as brutal; Ansbacher was said to have been stabbed multiple times,” the source noted.

According to the police, the detainee is a Hebron resident and now is being interrogated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Major road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn; 1 dead, 4 injured
The military serviceman driver is in critical condition…
 Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized to Nairi center
Retired general and former MP Manvel Grigoryan is in the Nairi…
 Russian border guards catch drug trafficker at Armenia checkpoint
The truck driver, who is an Iranian citizen, was handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies…
 Turkey building collapse death toll rises to 10
13 people have been pulled out with injuries. It was not clear if rescuers hope to find any more survivors...
 Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
The sheriff says the attempted escape caused extensive damage to the ceiling...
 Armenia villager dies of carbon monoxide poisoning
No traces of violence were found on his body…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos