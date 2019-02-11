Second victim of armed clash at Armenia restaurant dies

Armenia’s Abovyan city resident Jivan Harutyunyan, 21, on Sunday died at a hospital in capital city Yerevan, according to shamshyan.com.
He had been admitted to hospital on January 29, from an Abovyan restaurant where he had sustained gunshot wounds during the armed clash that had occurred there.
Harutyunyan was a relative of former MP Melik Manukyan.
On January 29 at around 1:30am, police had received a report that several young men had sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to Abovyan city hospital, and that one of them was dead.
According to preliminary information, an argument had taken place at the aforesaid restaurant, but, subsequently, this argument had turned into an armed conflict during which firearms were used.
As a result, Abovyan resident Artashes Gevorgyan (born in 1989) had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and seven others were wounded.
A criminal case has been filed into this incident, and on several accounts.
Charges have been brought against seven people, two of them have been arrested, and another person is considered a suspect.