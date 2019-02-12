Armenia airports record 12.2% increase in passenger flow

YEREVAN. – In January of the current year the two airports of Armenia served 212,171 people in total, thus exceeding the indicator of the same month of 2018 by 12.2%. As compared to January 2018, a 12.6% increase in passenger flow was observed at “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan in the first month of 2019.
In January 2019 Zvartnots served 200 731 passengers against 178 292 of the past January. As for Shirak Airport of Gyumri, this January it served 11 440 passengers, while this indicator was only 10 876 in January 2018. Thus there has been an increase of 5.2%. In January 2019, at Zvartnots and Shirak airports there has also been recorded an increase of 12% in the number of takeoff-landings, as compared to the same month of the previous year.