News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Russian FM warns Pompeo of meddling in Venezuela's internal affairs
Russian FM warns Pompeo of meddling in Venezuela's internal affairs
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday to discuss recent global developments, Sputnik reported quoting the Russian Foreign Ministry.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement, Lavrov warned Pompeo against any attempt to interfere into internal affairs of Caracas, including the "force option".

"When discussing urgent foreign policy issues, Lavrov warned against any interference in Venezuela’s home affairs, including the option of using force, which Washington has threatened in breach of international laws", the ministerial statement reads.

Earlier, media reported that the United States would like to submit a draft UN Security Council resolution on the holding of new presidential elections in Venezuela.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense Minister receives UN resident coordinator in Armenia
Issues on mutual interest in the sidelines of cooperation with UN were also discussed at the meeting...
 Turkish FM urges UN to set commission on Khashoggi case
He urged UN chief Antonio Guterres and UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to form a commission to clarify facts...
 Armenia ambassador presents credentials to UNIDO chief
Director general the United Nations Industrial Development Organization lauded the leading role of the Armenian government in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals…
 Armenia ambassador presents credentials to IAEA chief
The International Atomic Energy Agency director general highlighted the importance of cooperation with Armenia…
 UN Khashoggi investigator says no approval yet from Saudis for meeting
We just wanted to have a sense of it...
 North Korea says relations with US to develop “wonderfully at a fast pace”
North Korea said on Tuesday that relations with the United States will develop “wonderfully at a fast pace” if Washington ...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos