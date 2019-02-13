Russian FM warns Pompeo of meddling in Venezuela's internal affairs

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday to discuss recent global developments, Sputnik reported quoting the Russian Foreign Ministry.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement, Lavrov warned Pompeo against any attempt to interfere into internal affairs of Caracas, including the "force option".
"When discussing urgent foreign policy issues, Lavrov warned against any interference in Venezuela’s home affairs, including the option of using force, which Washington has threatened in breach of international laws", the ministerial statement reads.
Earlier, media reported that the United States would like to submit a draft UN Security Council resolution on the holding of new presidential elections in Venezuela.