Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed
Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – At this phase, the government has decided to remove the contentious article from the amendments to the Tax Code. 

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday announced the above-said at the National Assembly (NA) debates on the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

He noted this responding to NA “Prosperous Armenia” Faction member Artyom Tsarukyan’s query with respect to the said amendments. The MP had noted that increasing taxes for persons providing legal, consulting, and accounting services can lead to unwanted consequences.

“The reason [for removing the aforementioned article] is that today the SRC [State Revenue Committee] doesn’t have a corresponding program assurance to be able to implement that tax administration,” Pashinyan explained, in particular.
