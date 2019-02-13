Can cold weather impact phones and other gadgets?

There are a lot of technologies that make our lives easier on a daily basis, but when it’s freezing, those technologies stop functioning the way they are supposed to function. Batteries, screens, sensors and lightweight materials leave you hanging when it’s freezing, wired.com reported.

Most of the devices are powered by lithium-ion batteries. However, these batteries fail when the temperature is below 32 degrees F.

“Lithium-ion batteries suffer so badly in freezing temperatures because they have very little internal resistance,” says Hanumant Singh, an electrical engineer at Northeastern University who builds cold-weather robots for places like Antarctica and Greenland.

Although the operation of batteries is the worst in cold weather, the same goes for LCD screens. LCD technology stops functioning well when it’s too hot or too cold outside. The colder it gets, the slower the response time from electrical signal to pixel transition.

Extreme cold also has an impact on the operation of sensors as well. Tiny gyroscopes, oscilloscopes and oscillators are sensors that collect information that is necessary for us on a daily basis, but they stop functioning when it gets extremely cold.