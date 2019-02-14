Prosperous Armenia parliament faction suggests adding new chapter to proposed government program

YEREVAN. – The Prosperous Armenia Party proposes to supplement the government’s program with a ninth chapter that will stipulate the guarantees for implementing this program, expected risks, specific tools and mechanisms for its implementation, obligations—by years, until 2023.

National Assembly (NA) Vice President Vahe Enfiajyan, who is also a member of the Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament, on Thursday said the aforementioned at the NA debates on the proposed five-year program of the government.

He reflected also on the annual GDP growth and taxes, investment dynamics and interest-rate changes, national debt ratio to the GDP, minimum wage and pension increase, as well as poverty reduction in Armenia.

“What kind of a decision will we make on this matter, together with the MPs of our party, depends on your conduct,” Enfiajyan added.