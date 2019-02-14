News
Google says Android Things are nothing more than smart speakers and displays
Google says Android Things are nothing more than smart speakers and displays
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

In 2016, Google introduced its Android Things platform, which is the former Project Brillo.

The idea was that the Android Things platform could bring additional intelligent capabilities to all kinds of electronic devices. Since the years of Google Assistant, the smartest devices are still speakers and displays. Now Google is “relocating” Android Things on those two types of devices, Engadget reported.

We took a look at Google Assistant Connect during CES. Google Assistant Connect shows how the AI platform can be connected to something like a button or e-ink display.

Developers can still experiment with Android Things on hardware, but for OEMs, it’s now limited to a specific set of devices. We’ll see if Lenovo continues to develop on the platform for its smart products for the next generation, or if cloud AI features simply go along on even modest devices.
