Armenia’s Pashinyan: Society perceived our formula for economic revolution

YEREVAN. – We can record that the society has perceived our formula, concept for economic revolution, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Friday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia.

“Of course, the government has yet to adopt the list of measures stemming from the action plan,” he added. “But I want to separate this list from the list of measures promoting economic revolution.”

Also, the PM presented several objectives which the government needs to fulfill, and some of them are: Reviewing all investment offers that have been submitted to this day; developing a roadmap for simplification of regulations; accelerating activities toward the creation of an Armenian investment fund; registering all workplaces in Armenia; developing a strategy for reducing bank interest rates; and developing mechanisms for providing loans to microbusinesses and animal breeding.