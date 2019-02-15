Armenia PM: Government and Central Bank have to work together to reduce interest rates

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government and the Central Bank of Armenia have to cooperate for the reduction of interest rates, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during Cabinet’s session on Friday.

According to him, today the amount of 300 billion drams is being contested , and this amount belongs to no one, since the judicial system does not make appropriate decisions in due time.

“Moreover, there is simply no discussion about half of this money,” Pashinyan added.

The government and banks agreed to propose legislative solution in the end of this year to find the way out.

“This is a key issue, as additional 300 billion in the market will create new opportunities for reduction of interest rates,” he said.