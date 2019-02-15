News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Government and Central Bank have to work together to reduce interest rates
Armenia PM: Government and Central Bank have to work together to reduce interest rates
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The Armenian government and the Central Bank of Armenia have to cooperate for the reduction of interest rates, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during Cabinet’s session on Friday.

According to him, today the amount of 300 billion drams is being contested , and this amount belongs to no one, since the judicial system does not make appropriate decisions in due time.

“Moreover, there is simply no discussion about half of this money,” Pashinyan added.

The government and banks agreed to propose legislative solution in the end of this year to find the way out.

“This is a key issue, as additional 300 billion in the market will create new opportunities for reduction of interest rates,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Expert: Armenia small market prevents new companies from entering e-payment field
A corresponding turnover should be guaranteed in order to engage more companies…
 European Commission adds Saudi Arabia to a blacklist
The move is part of a crackdown on money laundering after several scandals at EU banks...
 Ameriabank enters into EUR 16.8M long-term subordinated loan agreements
These facilities will have significant development impact through long-term funding and further loan portfolio growth...
 Man who broke into Yerevan bank detained
The man was armed with an axe...
 Man armed with axe breaks into bank in Yerevan
Police received an alert...
 Ardshinbank signs $35 million trade finance facility with Citi and ADB
ADB is delighted to be part of this transaction with Ardshinbank and Citi...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos