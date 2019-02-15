China: Beijing calls for non-interference in Venezuela's internal affairs

China is in favor of respecting the principles of the UN and non-interference in the Venezuelan internal affairs, said the spokesperson for Russian MFA Geng Shuang.
According to him, all countries should respect the UN Charter principles and not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, RIA Novosti reported.
The Chinese side supports all the efforts of the Venezuelan government to protect state sovereignty and stability in the country, the spokesperson said.
He urged parties to support a peaceful dialogue between the government and the people of Venezuela proceeding from the constitution in order to find a political solution to the issue.