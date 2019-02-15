Expert: Armenian IT sector succeeded because of non-interference of state agencies

YEREVAN. – Information technologies have become a priority sector in Armenia because of non-interference of the state, media expert Samvel Martirosyan told reporters on Friday.

The expert believes that this independence from the government agencies and government control shows that now Armenia can carry out a revolution in e-commerce.

“We have to conduct smart economic policy so that the possibilities of e-commerce could not become an evil. We have to promote export so that people living in Armenia could have a chance to sell products outside the country, not to buy only,” he added.

The expert emphasize that the advantage has to be given to the companies that want to sell on the web.

“In order to do this we have to raise the level of education and to improve necessary infrastructure,” he emphasized.