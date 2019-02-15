Armenia FM, EU commissioner meet in Munich

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.
During their meeting in Munich on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the sides touched upon the arrangements reached during Hahn’s recent visit to Armenia and exchanged views on the possibility of holding the EU investment forum in Yerevan.
Mnatsakanyan and Hahn discussed implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement reaffirming its importance as a key tool for advancing Armenia’s development.
Armenian Foreign Minister noted that the Armenian side, together with the EU colleagues, is working on finalizing Armenia-proposed roadmap.
The interlocutors exchanged views on a number of urgent regional issues. Mnatsakanyan briefed Hahn on Armenia’s approaches towards the settlement of Karabakh conflict.