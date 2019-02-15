Armenian President meets member of Managing Board of “Siemens” in Munich

Armenia President Armen Sarkissian met with Roland Busch, member of Managing Board of “Siemens”, in Munich on February 15 in the sidelines of his working visit to Germany, the press service of the Armenian President’s Office reported.
During the meeting the sides discussed cooperation issues. President Sarkissian and Roland Busch particularly referred to the prospects of cooperation in the sphere of development of artificial intelligence, outlining the possible directions for the cooperation.
“There are great potentials in the spheres of the development of artificial intelligence and mathematical knowhow. These are the spheres where we can think of doing more. The world has great demand for specialists in artificial intelligence and this is a good opportunity”, Roland Busch said, who will visit Armenia in the near future at the invitation of the Armenian President.
At the end of the meeting Armen Sarkissian said, “We had a great meeting and are optimistic over the future of the possible cooperation”.