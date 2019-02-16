Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,700 shots in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 220 times, from February 10 to 16.
During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,700 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.
But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army adhere to the ceasefire, and they continue to confidently carry out their combat task.