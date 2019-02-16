Armenia PM: One of our main political priorities is to change people’s approach toward taxes

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday held a consultation, during which the work that has been done toward upgrading the functions of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia were presented.
“One of our main political priorities is to change the approach of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia toward the taxes they pay and the obligations to pay taxes,” Pashinyan said, in particular, at the consultation. “Here we have three directions to work on.
“The first, of course, is discourse with our citizens (…). The second direction, of course, is to create a fair tax system, in terms of legislation (…). [And] the third (…) is the citizens’ perception of the image of the State Revenue Committee, its work quality, its work content, the committee’s self-awareness.”