Armenia, Russia FMs discuss Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

The interlocutors discussed allied relations as well as cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the two FMs exchanged views on several issues that are on the regional and international agenda.

In addition, Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov reflected on the process toward pacifically resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.