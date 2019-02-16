Armenian President meets with Emir of Qatar in Munich

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a meeting on February 16 within the framework of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
According to Sarkissian’s office, the sides discussed a “broad circle of issues of bilateral interest.”
“In particular, they spoke about enhancing strategic cooperation in various sectors, effective management of food industry and water resources. Armen Sarkissian noted that the two countries have big opportunities for partnership and Armenia can have important role in production and supply of quality water and healthy food.
The Armenian president invited the Emir of Qatar to pay an official visit to Armenia. In turn, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani invited the Armenian president to visit Qatar”, Sarkissian’s office said in a news release.