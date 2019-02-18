News
Over 19 tons of drugs seized in southern Iranian province
Over 19 tons of drugs seized in southern Iranian province
Region:Iran
Theme: Incidents

Authorities in southern Iranian Province of Bushehr have confiscated 19.640 tons of narcotics since the start of current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2018), IRNA reported.

Secretary of the coordinating council in charge of combating narcotics in Bushehr Province, Arasto Turkman, said the figure shows 20 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year. 

Commenting on the change in transit of narcotics from ground to the sea, Turkman added thanks to the vigilance of the Iranian police, intelligence and Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces, over 14.4 tons of drugs intended to be smuggled via sea in southern country have been confiscated.

During this period, he added 48 distribution gangs and 2,711 smugglers were also arrested. 

He said efforts are underway to prevent the entrance of narcotics in Bushehr Province. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
