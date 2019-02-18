News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
EU to respond to US car import tariffs
EU to respond to US car import tariffs
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Car World

The EU will respond in a swift and adequate manner to the possibility that the US may impose tariffs on European cars imports, The Times reported. 

The US Department of Commerce will soon present a study on whether imports of European cars threaten US national security sufficiently to justify import duties. The US President Donald Trump will have 90 days to decide whether to impose duties or not.

According to EU representative, Margaritis Schinas, if the US continues actions that are detrimental to European exports, the European Commission will respond in a swift and adequate manner.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FM reaffirms Armenia government’s commitment to effectively implement partnership agreement with EU
In Munich, Mnatsakanyan met with his Dutch colleague…
 Polish FM: EU shares US opinion on Iran
European Union shares the view of the United States that Iran currently plays a negative role in the Middle East...
 Armenia FM receives EU ambassadors, special envoys for EaP
Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia values the Eastern Partnership as an effective platform that is formed on the basis of shared values and outlined objectives…
 EU parliament approves EU-Singapore trade deal
The EU and Singapore trade about 50 billion euros ($56 billion) in goods and 40 billion euros in services a year...
 European Commission adds Saudi Arabia to a blacklist
The move is part of a crackdown on money laundering after several scandals at EU banks...
 Armenian NA Deputy meets with EU Special Representatives for Eastern Partnership
The parties also touched upon the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, transitional justice, values ​​that underlie the Eastern Partnership...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos