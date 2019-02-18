EU to respond to US car import tariffs

The EU will respond in a swift and adequate manner to the possibility that the US may impose tariffs on European cars imports, The Times reported.

The US Department of Commerce will soon present a study on whether imports of European cars threaten US national security sufficiently to justify import duties. The US President Donald Trump will have 90 days to decide whether to impose duties or not.

According to EU representative, Margaritis Schinas, if the US continues actions that are detrimental to European exports, the European Commission will respond in a swift and adequate manner.