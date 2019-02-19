Pashinyan: Hovhannes Tumanyan’s image should guide everyone in today’s Armenia

Just as Jesus Christ said to the paralyzed man, “Get up and walk,” Tumanyan said to himself, “Get up and walk.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday stated the above-said at Dsegh village, the birthplace of Hovhannes Tumanyan, in his remarks at the event devoted to the 150th birth anniversary of this great Armenian poet.
Pashinyan stressed that Tumanyan’s image should guide everyone in today’s Armenia.
“He [Tumanyan] was a man who has suffered all human suffering,” the PM noted, in particular. “But Tumanyan did not break down because he believed in his powers.”
Nikol Pashinyan added that he has reserved himself the right to urge everyone to “Get up and walk.”