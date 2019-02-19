News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Hovhannes Tumanyan’s image should guide everyone in today’s Armenia
Pashinyan: Hovhannes Tumanyan’s image should guide everyone in today’s Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Just as Jesus Christ said to the paralyzed man, “Get up and walk,” Tumanyan said to himself, “Get up and walk.”   

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday stated the above-said at Dsegh village, the birthplace of Hovhannes Tumanyan, in his remarks at the event devoted to the 150th birth anniversary of this great Armenian poet.

Pashinyan stressed that Tumanyan’s image should guide everyone in today’s Armenia.

“He [Tumanyan] was a man who has suffered all human suffering,” the PM noted, in particular. “But Tumanyan did not break down because he believed in his powers.” 

Nikol Pashinyan added that he has reserved himself the right to urge everyone to “Get up and walk.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos