Toumanian’s World: Exhibition of Armen Lorents’ works opened in National Assembly

YEREVAN.- The opening of the exhibition of Armen Lorents’ works on Tuesday dedicated to Hovhannes Toumanian’s 150th birth anniversary was held. The Armenian National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan, the Head of Bright Armenia Faction Edmon Marukyan, deputies, representatives of the NA Staff and the journalists attended the opening ceremony in the National Assembly.

Congratulating the attendees on the occasion of the poet’s 150th anniversary, the Armenian National Assembly President noted: “Toumanian’s biography is one of the best examples how an individual with his life and activity can entirely be devoted to his own people, Motherland and with his works have an impact on the formation of the whole people’s world outlook.” According to Ararat Mirzoyan, Toumanian fairly holds the title ‘Poet of All Armenians,’ in his works sums up the Armenian people’s wisdom, emotions, pains and inexhaustible faith towards bright future. The Head of the legislative body considered typical that on Toumanian’s 150th birth anniversary the exhibition of the works of the painter from Lori opened in the National Assembly.

The author of the initiative Edmon Marukyan highlighted the opening of the exhibition with the title Armen Lorents’ ‘Toumanian’s World.’ The poet’s works accompany us from our childhood, the MP has noted, adding that the nations that have no great individuals, cannot also have future.

Armen Lorents thanked the MPs for hospitality and on the occasion of Book-Presenting Day gave as a gift his authored book to the Armenian National Assembly President and the heads of the factions.

Afterwards the Head of the parliament hosted the pupils of Yerevan Hovhannes Toumanian N 32 School. Ararat Mirzoyan presented the activities of the National Assembly, answered the questions concerning them and on the occasion of Book-Presenting Day passed the book by Levon Khechoyan to the library of the school.