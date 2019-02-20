News
Trump signs directive to create US Space Force
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a directive that ordered the Department of Defense to create a Space Force as a sixth military branch, the CNBC reported.

Known as Space Policy Directive 4 (SPD-4), the directive orders the Pentagon draft legislation for Congress that would create the Space Force as part of the US Air Force. 

The National Space Council developed the directive alongside counterparts at the Pentagon, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, National Security Council, Office of Management and Budget, and the White House Counsel’s Office.
