Man attempts to set self on fire at Armenia government building
Man attempts to set self on fire at Armenia government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A person on Tuesday attempted to enter the Government of Armenia building with his daughter, and to set himself on fire as a sign of protest.

According to shamshyan.com, the police officers on duty in the area noticed that man, approached him, and convinced the person not to take to this drastic action. 

Subsequently, the officers of the law took him to police station.

A flammable substance was found in the man’s possession, and with which he had attempted to set himself on fire, once entering the government building.

It was found out that this person is a 54-year-old resident of Gyumri, he had some problems, and he had come to the government building with his daughter.

The Police investigation department is preparing a report on this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
