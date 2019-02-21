News
Thursday
February 21
Trump: decision on car tariffs depends on getting trade deal with Europe
Trump: decision on car tariffs depends on getting trade deal with Europe
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a U.S. decision on whether to impose tariffs on car imports depends on reaching a trade deal with Europe, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters at a White House meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Trump said the auto tariffs are something his administration is thinking about.

Earlier this week, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the U.S. president, known for a strong protectionist approach to trade, had promised him he would not impose additional import tariffs on European cars for the time being. 
